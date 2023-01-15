Suspected bandits abduct 5 women, shoot pastor in Katsina community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday morning abducted five women at the Dan Mai-Tsuani community in Kankara local government area of Kastina State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the victims who were all women were seized by the hoodlums on their way to a church, the New Life for All Church, in the community.

The victims, according to him, include two teenagers.

READ ALSO: Police foils bandits’ attack, rescues 5 in Katsina

The spokesman said: “The gunmen stormed the village at about 7:00 a.m. on Sunday and kidnapped five people going to church. The kidnappers later carried the victims to the church where they shot the pastor in one of his hands.

“All the victims are women with the youngest aged 15 and 13 years, respectively. The injured pastor is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now