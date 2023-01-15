Metro
Suspected bandits abduct 5 women, shoot pastor in Katsina community
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday morning abducted five women at the Dan Mai-Tsuani community in Kankara local government area of Kastina State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the victims who were all women were seized by the hoodlums on their way to a church, the New Life for All Church, in the community.
The victims, according to him, include two teenagers.
The spokesman said: “The gunmen stormed the village at about 7:00 a.m. on Sunday and kidnapped five people going to church. The kidnappers later carried the victims to the church where they shot the pastor in one of his hands.
“All the victims are women with the youngest aged 15 and 13 years, respectively. The injured pastor is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.”
