Suspected bandits abduct Catholic priest in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday morning abducted a Catholic Priest of St. Charles Catholic Church in Zambina, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Emmanuel Silas.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, who confirmed the cleric’s abduction in a statement, said he was abducted from the parish rectory by the hoodlums.

Silas’ abduction came just 24 hours after gunmen abducted two Catholic priests in Edo State.

The statement read: “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The event occurred in the early hours of July 04, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass.

“He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. We solicit an intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands. We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons.”

