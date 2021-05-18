Suspected bandits abduct judge in Katsina | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday abducted a Sharia court judge, Alhaji Hussaini Samaila, in Safana local government area of Katsina State.

Residents told journalists the bandits stormed the judge’s court at Bauren Zakat village in Safana LGA at about mid-day and whisked him to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly abduct 40 worshippers from Katsina Mosque

The spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the judge’s abduction, said the command has commenced an investigation into the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions