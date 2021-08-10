Metro
Suspected bandits abduct Swiss citizen, driver in Ogun State
A Swiss national, Andred Beita, and his Nigerian driver simply identified as Ifeanyi, have been abducted by suspected bandits in Ogun State.
This was confirmed on Monday by the Ogun State Police spokesman, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, who explained that the victims were seized by bandits as they were coming from a farm in the area.
Oyeyemi also noted that the incident occurred along the Ibese-Itori Road on Saturday.
“They were intercepted… Two of the bandits were killed, but they succeeded in abducting two – a Swiss national and another person,” he said. “The police are on the trail of these people.”
The assailants were said to have exchanged gunshots with a team of policemen attached to a farm in the area before the abduction.
In the process, two civilians were injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Read also: Bandits abduct Commissioner for Information in Niger State
Further confirmation by the Swiss authorities was detailed in a statement by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Monday.
“The FDFA and the Swiss embassy in Abuja are in contact with the local authorities,” they said. “The FDFA is coordinating activities with the various departments of the federal administration relevant to this type of case.
“For reasons of personal and data protection, the FDFA cannot provide further information.”
“While state and federal governments are working to address the security situation in the country, the Switzerland authorities are also taking a proactive measure to prevent a reoccurrence of Saturday’s abduction.
“The FDFA’s travel advice for Nigeria draws attention to the risk of politically or criminally motivated kidnappings across the country,” the FDFA’s statement said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...