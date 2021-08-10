Suspected bandits abduct Swiss citizen, driver in Ogun State

A Swiss national, Andred Beita, and his Nigerian driver simply identified as Ifeanyi, have been abducted by suspected bandits in Ogun State.

This was confirmed on Monday by the Ogun State Police spokesman, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, who explained that the victims were seized by bandits as they were coming from a farm in the area.

Oyeyemi also noted that the incident occurred along the Ibese-Itori Road on Saturday.

“They were intercepted… Two of the bandits were killed, but they succeeded in abducting two – a Swiss national and another person,” he said. “The police are on the trail of these people.”

The assailants were said to have exchanged gunshots with a team of policemen attached to a farm in the area before the abduction.

In the process, two civilians were injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Further confirmation by the Swiss authorities was detailed in a statement by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Monday.

“The FDFA and the Swiss embassy in Abuja are in contact with the local authorities,” they said. “The FDFA is coordinating activities with the various departments of the federal administration relevant to this type of case.

“For reasons of personal and data protection, the FDFA cannot provide further information.”

“While state and federal governments are working to address the security situation in the country, the Switzerland authorities are also taking a proactive measure to prevent a reoccurrence of Saturday’s abduction.

“The FDFA’s travel advice for Nigeria draws attention to the risk of politically or criminally motivated kidnappings across the country,” the FDFA’s statement said.

