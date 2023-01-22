Suspected bandits attack Bauchi community, kill hamlet head, 4 others

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Saturday invaded the Gambar Sabon Layi community in the Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State and killed five people, including the village hamlet head.

A resident of the community told journalists that the attackers stormed the village in sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically into the air to scare residents away before carrying out their criminal act.

The hoodlums also kidnapped one Mr. Daniel during the attack.

Another resident of the area, Mr. Manasseh Danladi, said: “Yesterday (Saturday), some people came to our village and killed my uncle with four others while Mr. Daniel was taken away to an unknown destination. We are yet to establish contact with them.”

The spokesman for the Bauchi State police command, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

He said the command had deployed detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer attached to the Tafawa Balewa Divisional Police Headquarters to evacuate the victims to the General Hospital in the area for medical treatment.

