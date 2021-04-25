Suspected bandits attack Kaduna church, many abducted, medical doctor reported dead | Ripples Nigeria

The residents of Kaduna State cannot seem to get any respite as suspected bandits launched an attack on a church in Manini Tasha village, Kuriga Ward in Chukun local government area of Kaduna State, on Sunday morning.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a medical doctor was reported to have been killed while an unspecified number of worshippers were abducted by the attackers.

According to an eyewitness named Yakubu Bala who escaped the attack at the Haske Baptist Church in Manini village, the bandits, who were heavily armed stormed the church and surrounded the worshippers at about 9am.

He explained that the bandits came in their number, heavily armed and began to shoot sporadically at the worshipers, who scampered for safety in different directions.

“Dr. Zakariah Dogo Yaro, a medical Doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health was shot dead and unspecified number of people kidnapped while so many worshipers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“As am talking to you now, we have not seen some of our villagers who ran into the bushes while the shootings were going on.

“We don’t know what’s happening that we are facing this kind of scenario in our peaceful communities. Most villagers are threatening to leave their homes because of the constant attacks on so many villages in Chukun local government,” Bala lamented.

This latest attack came in the aftermath of the abductions and murder of some students of the Grrenfield University in Kaduna State.

The Police Command is yet to issue an official statement regarding this latest attack.

