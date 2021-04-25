Suspected bandits attack Kaduna church, many abducted, medical doctor reported dead | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Suspected bandits attack Kaduna church, many abducted, medical doctor reported dead
The residents of Kaduna State cannot seem to get any respite as suspected bandits launched an attack on a church in Manini Tasha village, Kuriga Ward in Chukun local government area of Kaduna State, on Sunday morning.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that a medical doctor was reported to have been killed while an unspecified number of worshippers were abducted by the attackers.
According to an eyewitness named Yakubu Bala who escaped the attack at the Haske Baptist Church in Manini village, the bandits, who were heavily armed stormed the church and surrounded the worshippers at about 9am.
He explained that the bandits came in their number, heavily armed and began to shoot sporadically at the worshipers, who scampered for safety in different directions.
READ ALSO: Northern governors condemn killing of Kaduna varsity students, charge security agents to arrest perpetrators
“Dr. Zakariah Dogo Yaro, a medical Doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health was shot dead and unspecified number of people kidnapped while so many worshipers sustained varying degrees of injuries.
“As am talking to you now, we have not seen some of our villagers who ran into the bushes while the shootings were going on.
“We don’t know what’s happening that we are facing this kind of scenario in our peaceful communities. Most villagers are threatening to leave their homes because of the constant attacks on so many villages in Chukun local government,” Bala lamented.
This latest attack came in the aftermath of the abductions and murder of some students of the Grrenfield University in Kaduna State.
The Police Command is yet to issue an official statement regarding this latest attack.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Usman knocks out Masvidal to retain UFC welterweight title
Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight title for the fourth time after knocking Jorge Masvidal out in the second...
Nadal reaches 12th Barcelona Open final, to face Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the 2021 Barcelona Open after beating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 on Saturday....
Troost-Ekong helps Watford seal promotion back to Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost-Ekong has helped Championship club, Watford, to secure promotion back to the Premier League. Troost-Ekong, who...
Salah goal not enough as late Newcastle equaliser denies Liverpool crucial win
Mohamed Salah scored an early goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough for the Reds who were...
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...