Suspected bandits attack Kaduna village, kill 12

Suspected bandits on Saturday killed at least 12 persons and injured several other persons in Na’ikko village, Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack to journalists on Sunday, urged the victims to take recourse in the law and shun any form of reprisals.

One of the victims, Mallam Nura Haruna, told journalists that two of his sons and two brothers were killed by the bandits.

He said: “Early in the morning, between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., one of my brothers called some people were burning their villages and killing people.

“What really happened was that bandits came to kidnap one Alhaji and they also killed one of his sons and injured two people.

“So, the next day, some people came into our village and took the laws into their hands and started burning our villages and killing people.

“The bandits stormed the village and started shooting indiscriminately at every person in sight, killing many innocent persons.

“They killed two of my brothers and two of my sons. They killed Nasir, they killed Umar and Abdullahi as well as Abdulkadir. I want the government to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.”

