Metro
Suspected bandits attack Sokoto villages, kill nine, abduct six
Suspected bandits on Saturday reportedly killed about nine people and kidnapped six others in some villages in the Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
It was gathered that the bandits killed eight men and a woman across the three villages that were attacked.
According to reports from the area, the villages attacked by the suspected bandits were Bejingo, Dantudu, and Tulutu, all in the Birjin ward in the Goronyo LGA.
Also, the bandits reportedly carted away herds of cattle belonging to the villagers during the attack.
READ ALSO: Food poison kills 24 family members in Sokoto
It was learnt that the corpses of the deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites.
However, the State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.
Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto and President, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III had decried the lingering insecurity threat in the state and Nigeria at large, and had called for actions by the political leaders and elite to address the issues.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...