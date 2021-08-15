 Suspected bandits attack Sokoto villages, kill nine, abduct six | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

Suspected bandits attack Sokoto villages, kill nine, abduct six

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bandits raid Katsina village, abduct 15 women

Suspected bandits on Saturday reportedly killed about nine people and kidnapped six others in some villages in the Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the bandits killed eight men and a woman across the three villages that were attacked.

According to reports from the area, the villages attacked by the suspected bandits were Bejingo, Dantudu, and Tulutu, all in the Birjin ward in the Goronyo LGA.
Also, the bandits reportedly carted away herds of cattle belonging to the villagers during the attack.

READ ALSO: Food poison kills 24 family members in Sokoto

It was learnt that the corpses of the deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites.

However, the State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto and President, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III had decried the lingering insecurity threat in the state and Nigeria at large, and had called for actions by the political leaders and elite to address the issues.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...