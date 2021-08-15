Suspected bandits attack Sokoto villages, kill nine, abduct six

Suspected bandits on Saturday reportedly killed about nine people and kidnapped six others in some villages in the Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the bandits killed eight men and a woman across the three villages that were attacked.

According to reports from the area, the villages attacked by the suspected bandits were Bejingo, Dantudu, and Tulutu, all in the Birjin ward in the Goronyo LGA.

Also, the bandits reportedly carted away herds of cattle belonging to the villagers during the attack.

It was learnt that the corpses of the deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites.

However, the State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto and President, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III had decried the lingering insecurity threat in the state and Nigeria at large, and had called for actions by the political leaders and elite to address the issues.

