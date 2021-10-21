Suspected bandits bomb Kaduna-Abuja train, Shehu Sani alleges

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, on Thursday narrated how he escaped death when the train he boarded traversing the Kaduna-Abuja rail was bombed.

According to Sani, the train ran over an explosive, which subsequently “damaged Kaduna-Abuja rail track” and “it took a miracle for us to escape”.

Sani made this claim via his verified Twitter handle while noting that a similar incident happened on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna Abuja railway with an explosive & opened fire on the train, targeting the Engine Driver & the Tank. This morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive damaged rail track. It took a miracle for us to escape,” Sani wrote.

The management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation is yet to issue an official statement on the alleged incident.

