News
Suspected bandits kidnap Catholic priest in Zamfara
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday morning abducted the parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba in Gusau, Zamfara State, Rev. Fr. Mikah Suleiman.
The spokesman for the state police command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident to journalists in Gusau.
He said the priest was kidnapped at about 3:00 a.m., at his residence in the Damba area of the state capital.
The spokesman added that the command had deployed its tactical squad to rescue the victim unhurt.
READ ALSO: Suspected bandits kill PDP secretary in Zamfara
“Yes, the incident happened early hour of today, the Reverend Father was kidnapped in his residence. We were not informed when the incident happened but what I gathered was that the man stays alone not in the church.
“We have deployed our tactical squad to go after the kidnappers to rescue the victim unhurt,” Abubakar stated.
