Suspected bandits kidnap Catholic priest in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday morning abducted the parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba in Gusau, Zamfara State, Rev. Fr. Mikah Suleiman.

The spokesman for the state police command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident to journalists in Gusau.

He said the priest was kidnapped at about 3:00 a.m., at his residence in the Damba area of the state capital.

The spokesman added that the command had deployed its tactical squad to rescue the victim unhurt.

READ ALSO: Suspected bandits kill PDP secretary in Zamfara

“Yes, the incident happened early hour of today, the Reverend Father was kidnapped in his residence. We were not informed when the incident happened but what I gathered was that the man stays alone not in the church.

“We have deployed our tactical squad to go after the kidnappers to rescue the victim unhurt,” Abubakar stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now