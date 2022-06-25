Suspected bandits kill 11 in Sokoto community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed 11 people in the Ghandi district of Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Saturday.

A resident told journalists the bandits stormed the community at about mid-day and started shooting sporadically.

READ ALSO: Sokoto confirms death of 23 passengers in bandits’ attack

He said the victims include eight farmers working on their farms.

“Attempts by the bandits to abduct people from the community were foiled by vigilantes,” the resident added.

