Suspected bandits kill Chinese national in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday killed a Chinese national in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Gusau.

He said: “ The command’s tactical operatives responded to the distress call of an ambush by a large number of bandits on the Hilux vehicle conveying two Chinese nationals with their police personnel escort on their way to Maradun local government area of the state to assess some government projects.

“As a result of the unfortunate ambush, the victims sustained various gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Gusau for treatment.

“One of the victims named Fan Yu, male, a Chinese national was later confirmed dead by the Doctors, while the other victim is responding to treatment.”

The spokesman added that the police operatives killed 11 bandits in a firefight while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Shehu added: “Two AK 47 rifles, and cutlasses belonging to the terrorists were recovered by the police tactical operatives in conjunction with members of the vigilante group.”

