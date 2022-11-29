Suspected bandits kill DPO’s mother, brother in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday night attacked the home of a Divisional Police Officer in Katsina State and killed some members of his family.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday, said the police officer’s mother and younger brother were killed in the attack.

The DPO, according to him, was not at home when the criminals invaded the building.

He said: “The incident has been reported to the command. But the details are still sketchy. Our officers have been deployed to the scene to get assess the situation.”

