Suspected bandits kill four farmers, abduct 8 others in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday killed four farmers and abducted eight others from Nahuta village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The spokesman for the state police command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the attack on Sunday in Katsina.

He said the farmers were harvesting their crops when the assailants struck.

The spokesman added that one of the farmers managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

“The suspected bandits attacked the farmers, opened fire on them thereby killing four and injuring one. They also abducted eight others,’’ Aliyu stated.

