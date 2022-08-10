Suspected bandits kill Immigration officer, injure 2 others in Jigawa

Suspected bandits on Tuesday killed one Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officer and injured two others in Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Ismail Abba, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday in Dutse.

Abba said: “The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 11:20 p.m., when the bandits attacked one of its patrol bases on Birniwa-Galadi axis.

“The bandits arrived at the base on two motorcycles. One carried three persons and the other one with two persons.

“Immediately on arrival, they opened fire on the Immigration staff on patrol, which resulted in the death of one of the staff named Abdullahi Mohammed (CIA) and another two of the team members sustained serious bullet wounds. They are Abba Musa Kiyawa (DSI) and Zubairu Garba (AII).

“As a result of heavy exchange of fire, the bandits fled into the bush and abandoned their motorcycles and handset (Techno T5 mobile phone).

“The two motorcycles are Bajaj with chassis no: MD2A18AXS7MWK81092 and Royal with chassis no: RY157FMINILI2607, all now in our custody.

“The injured staff were taken to hospital for medication and observation, while the deceased officer had been buried.

“The abandoned motorcycles and mobile phone will be handed over to police for further investigation and action.”

Abba, however, said three of the six-member gang escaped the attack unhurt.

“I must commend the officers for their gallantry in repelling the attackers and making them take to their heels. They also abandoned their motorcycles and phones.

“This shows that the NIS is willing and ever ready to defend the nation and will not relent in the fight against crimes in the state,” the Comptroller added.

