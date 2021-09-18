Connect with us

Metro

Suspected bandits kill Miyetti Allah chairman in Kaduna

Published

13 seconds ago

on

APC chairman kidnapped in Ondo

Suspected bandits have reportedly killed the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi.

Abdullahi, popularly known as Dambardi, was killed in his village in Lere, in the early hours of Friday.

The incident was confirmed by the police authorities in the state, who said they were yet to get the full details of the incident.

Also, the MACBAN Chairman in the state, Haruna Usman, confirmed the incident, saying the bandits stormed the residence of the deceased at about 2 am, and demanded N20 million from him.

Read also: Soldiers rescue abducted NDA officer after weeks in bandits’ den

It was gathered that when Abdullahi told them that he does not have such an amount, the bandits insisted that he must raise the money or they would kill him.

In the process, the late Abdullahi took them to some butchers who raised only N250,000 for him.

Not satisfied with the amount he raised, the bandits immediately took him away to the Saminaka, Mariri- Zango highway and shot him to death.

While describing Abubakar Abdullahi’s death as a painful loss, the Miyetti Allah appealed to the security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to fish out the perpetrators an bring them to justice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

16 − 7 =

Investigations

Investigations4 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...