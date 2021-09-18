Metro
Suspected bandits kill Miyetti Allah chairman in Kaduna
Suspected bandits have reportedly killed the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi.
Abdullahi, popularly known as Dambardi, was killed in his village in Lere, in the early hours of Friday.
The incident was confirmed by the police authorities in the state, who said they were yet to get the full details of the incident.
Also, the MACBAN Chairman in the state, Haruna Usman, confirmed the incident, saying the bandits stormed the residence of the deceased at about 2 am, and demanded N20 million from him.
It was gathered that when Abdullahi told them that he does not have such an amount, the bandits insisted that he must raise the money or they would kill him.
In the process, the late Abdullahi took them to some butchers who raised only N250,000 for him.
Not satisfied with the amount he raised, the bandits immediately took him away to the Saminaka, Mariri- Zango highway and shot him to death.
While describing Abubakar Abdullahi’s death as a painful loss, the Miyetti Allah appealed to the security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to fish out the perpetrators an bring them to justice.
