Suspected bandits kill nine in Plateau communities
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed at least nine persons and destroyed six houses in Zurak and Dakai communities of Wase of Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mr. Alfred Alabo, said in a statement on Tuesday in Jos the bandits attacked the communities after they met an “aggressive onslaught” by a combined team of security operatives.
He said: “Some of the bandits were killed and one arrested at the Bangalala forest in Wase, a border between Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba States.
“Other bandits who fled during the operation attacked Zurak and Dakai Villages, killed nine persons, and burnt down six houses.
”Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police has deployed more personnel to the area and directed the Area Commander of Langtang to relocate to Wase with immediate effect
”One of the bandits who escaped and went to seek treatment at a hospital in Wase was arrested with gunshot wounds.
”He has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.”
