Suspected bandits kill nine in Plateau communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed at least nine persons and destroyed six houses in Zurak and Dakai communities of Wase of Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mr. Alfred Alabo, said in a statement on Tuesday in Jos the bandits attacked the communities after they met an “aggressive onslaught” by a combined team of security operatives.

He said: “Some of the bandits were killed and one arrested at the Bangalala forest in Wase, a border between Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba States.

“Other bandits who fled during the operation attacked Zurak and Dakai Villages, killed nine persons, and burnt down six houses.

”Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police has deployed more personnel to the area and directed the Area Commander of Langtang to relocate to Wase with immediate effect

”One of the bandits who escaped and went to seek treatment at a hospital in Wase was arrested with gunshot wounds.

”He has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now