Suspected bandits kill PDP secretary in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday night killed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretary in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Musa Ille.

The PDP Chairman in Tsafe LGA, Garba Garewa, confirmed the killing to journalists on Tuesday.

He said the secretary was killed in front of his house by the hoodlums.

Garewa said: “We are suspecting his killers to be bandits, they entered his house on Monday night and shot him.”

