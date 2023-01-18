Suspected bandits kill six in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday night killed six people during an attack on Zonkwa, the headquarters of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

The chairman of Zangon Kataf LGA, Francis Sani, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Yabo Ephraim.

He added that the hoodlums invaded the village at about 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday and started shooting sporadically in different directions.

Many people, according to Sani, were seriously injured in the attack.

Kaduna is one of the states in the North-West affected by the activities of bandits.

Hundreds of people had been killed and several others displaced by the criminals in the last four years.

The statement read: “Yesterday, 17th of January 2023, at about 8:00 p.m., kidnappers numbering about four made their way to the residence of Mr. Calistus Eze and took him alongside one Mrs. Amos.

“Shooting sporadically as they made their way out of his residence, and escaping through an adjoining village (Swanzwam), they met fierce resistance (by residents) until they gunned down Mr. Calistus Eze to ease their escape, killing five other locals and injuring many more in the process, before taking away Mrs. Amos.

“The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at some separate medical facilities.

“The chairman of Zangon Kataf LGA, Hon. Francis Sani, expressed deep shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident, describing it as inhuman and barbaric.

“He extends heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, and prayed for the eternal repose of their souls, while also praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“The local government council is in touch with the families regarding the burial arrangements of those who lost their lives.”

