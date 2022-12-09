Suspected bandits kill three in Gombe communities, set 22 houses ablaze

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Friday attacked two communities in Billiri local government area of Gombe State and killed three people, including a 90-year-old man.

The attackers also injured scores of villagers and set at least 22 houses ablaze before leaving.

The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security, Adamu Kubto Dishi, confirmed the attack to journalists at the Government House in Gombe.

He said criminal shot dead two people in Pobawure village and another person in Amtawalam village and set houses ablaze without any provocation from the residents.

The commissioner said: “I received call at about 2:00 a.m., on Friday that the gunmen stormed the villages and I quickly directed security agents to rush to the scenes to repel them.

“If not for the quick response by the security agents, the magnitude of the attack would be too much. The security agents succeeded in repelling them and the gunmen fled. Investigation is currently going on.”

Kishi added that the matter was discussed at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Friday where Governor Inuwa Yahaya approved the distribution of relief materials to the victims.

He said the state government delegation led by the governor visited the area on Friday morning to commiserate with them and give out the relief materials, which consist of food and non-food items.

