Suspected bandits kill village head in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday morning killed the village head of Mazoji, Matazu local government area of Katsina State, Alhaji Dikko Usman.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles on Friday night and operated till early Saturday morning when the village chief was killed.

The hoodlums also wounded several villagers and rustled animals during the attack.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Ibrahim Katsina, who confirmed the attack, said the government was doing everything possible to tackle the problem of banditry in the state.

He said: “The incident is rather unfortunate. We are doing everything possible in conjunction with security operatives to tackle the problem of banditry and other crimes in the state and very soon the problem of banditry will be a thing of the past in the state.

“People should not panic. Instead, they should give us credible information about the bandits especially their movements so that we can jointly tackle them. I repeat, very soon, banditry will end in the state, Insha Allah.”

