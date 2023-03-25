Suspected bandits reportedly abduct Zamfara governor’s aide

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted the Special Adviser to the Zamfara State Governor on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Ma,aji.

Sources told journalists that Ma,aji was abducted at his house in the Mareri area of Gusau on Saturday morning.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.



Zamfara is one of the states in Nigeria’s North-West worst hit by bandit activities in the last four years.

The bandits have continued their attack on the state since the breakdown of talks with the government in 2021.

