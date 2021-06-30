News
Suspected bandits reportedly attack Gov Ganduje’s convoy
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, escaped death on Tuesday night when gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly attacked his convoy.
According to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko, who confirmed the incident, at least three policemen in the governor’s convoy sustained injuries in the attack which happened as the team was making its way to Kano from Zamfara State, where Ganduje had gone to recieve Gov. Bello Matawalle who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
However, a Government House source who also confirmed the attack, said Ganduje was not in the convoy when they encountered the gunmen as he had joined the convoy of his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru, after the mega rally in Gusau.
READ ALSO: Ganduje dispels news of bandits in Kano forests
The source who pleaded anonymity, said:
“You know, because the place was rowdy after the event which had many state governors in attendance, His Excellency, Gov Ganduje, joined his friend, Gov Badaru, and they both arrived in Kano hours before the Kano convoy arrived.”
It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering about 30, had barricaded the road and opened fire immediately they sighted the convoy, injuring the three policemen before escaping into the bushes.
The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, was not readily available to comment on the incident as calls and text message to his phones were not replied.
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....