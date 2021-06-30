Suspected bandits reportedly attack Gov Ganduje’s convoy

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, escaped death on Tuesday night when gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly attacked his convoy.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko, who confirmed the incident, at least three policemen in the governor’s convoy sustained injuries in the attack which happened as the team was making its way to Kano from Zamfara State, where Ganduje had gone to recieve Gov. Bello Matawalle who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, a Government House source who also confirmed the attack, said Ganduje was not in the convoy when they encountered the gunmen as he had joined the convoy of his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru, after the mega rally in Gusau.

READ ALSO: Ganduje dispels news of bandits in Kano forests

The source who pleaded anonymity, said:

“You know, because the place was rowdy after the event which had many state governors in attendance, His Excellency, Gov Ganduje, joined his friend, Gov Badaru, and they both arrived in Kano hours before the Kano convoy arrived.”

It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering about 30, had barricaded the road and opened fire immediately they sighted the convoy, injuring the three policemen before escaping into the bushes.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, was not readily available to comment on the incident as calls and text message to his phones were not replied.

By Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions