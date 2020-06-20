Latest Metro

Suspected bandits reportedly kill seven in Katsina communities

June 20, 2020
Scores killed as armed bandits raid Zamfara communities
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed seven persons in fresh attacks in Kasai and Nahuta villages in Batsari local government area of Katsina State Friday night.

Residents told journalists on Saturday the hoodlums stormed the two communities in motorcycles during the evening prayers, shot sporadically, and killed the seven victims.

READ ALSO: Katsina gov, Masari, admits failure in protecting his domain against bandits

One of the residents said two persons were killed in Kasai while five others were hauled down in Nahuta.

Several others were also wounded during the attack.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!