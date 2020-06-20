Suspected bandits reportedly kill seven in Katsina communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed seven persons in fresh attacks in Kasai and Nahuta villages in Batsari local government area of Katsina State Friday night.

Residents told journalists on Saturday the hoodlums stormed the two communities in motorcycles during the evening prayers, shot sporadically, and killed the seven victims.

One of the residents said two persons were killed in Kasai while five others were hauled down in Nahuta.

Several others were also wounded during the attack.

