Suspected bandits reportedly kill varsity lecturer in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Tuesday reportedly killed a lecturer with the Federal University, Dutsinma in Katsina State.

The victim, Dr. Tiri Gyan David, was the Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics, Extension and Rural Development at the university until his death.



Eyewitnesses told journalists the bandits invaded the lecture’s residence at Yarima Quarters in Dutsinma local government area of the state at about 2:00 a. m. and shot him dead

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filling this report.

