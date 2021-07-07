Suspected BH insurgents kill 24 in Dabna, Adamawa State

Tragedy struck again in the Northern part of the country as Boko Haram terrorists attacked a community in Adamawa State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that an unspecified number of people were killed by the terrorists.

The unfortunate incident happened in Dabna, a community in Hong Local Government Area, early on Wednesday morning with the Boko Haram insurgents shooting at residents, according to various sources.

READ ALSO: Adamawa ALGON claims LGs in the state enjoy autonomy

The sources, who indicated that the terrorists might have been on a vengeance mission to the community, said one of those killed is a famous local warrior known for always protecting the community against outside forces.

About 18 dead bodies have been reportedly discovered by soldiers in bushes around Dabna and neighbouring Kwapre.

However, this was yet to be confirmed by the spokesman of the 23 Armored Brigade in Yola, Mohammed Sani.

The Adamawa Police Command is also yet to issue an official statement regarding this latest incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions