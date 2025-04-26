Suspected Boko Haram fighters kill 12 in Borno community

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have killed 12 people, including two vigilante members, in Bokko Ghide community, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Emir of Gwoza, Mohammed Timta, confirmed the incident to journalists in the area on Saturday.

He said the vigilante members were killed along the Kirawa road in Pulka District on Friday.



Timba said: “The 10 other victims were gunned down in the bush where they were searching for firewood.

“Two others sustained life-threatening injuries.

“We have buried the 10 while the injured victims have been taken to Maiduguri for medical attention.

“Also, two of my Civilian JTF members, who sacrificed their lives for my people, were also killed on Friday.”

