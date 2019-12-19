Suspected boss of ‘Angels of Death’ gang extradited to the Netherlands

One of the most wanted criminals in the Netherlands identified as Ridouan Taghi, the alleged head of a cocaine-trafficking gang known as “Angels of Death”, has been extradited back to the country where he committed most of his alleged crimes.

Dutch media reports that Taghi was extradited by authorities in Dubai who ensured that the fugitive arrived in the Netherlands on Thursday morning, national broadcaster NOS reported.

Authorities in Dubai had asked Dutch police to collect him, which was done with a chartered flight, NOS reported, despite the Netherlands and United Arab Emirates not having an extradition treaty.

The state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM) said that an arrest warrant had been issued for Taghi last year after he allegedly entered the United Arab Emirates using a fake identity.

“After receiving a request from the authorities, a team from the Dubai Police carried out an investigation and arrested Tagh[i] from his accommodation in Dubai,” WAM’s report said.

Dutch police chief Erik Akerboom said that the arrest Moroccan-born Taghi, 41, who was wanted on international arrest warrants for murder and drug trafficking, was of “great importance for the Netherlands” and followed cooperation between the two countries.

