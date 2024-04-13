Metro
Suspected cultist dies after clashes in Lagos
A 25-year-old suspected cultist died on Friday in the Ajegunle part of Lagos State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.
He said police arrested two suspects in connection with the clashes in the area.
Hundeyin added that police received a distress call on Friday that suspected cultists of Nasamu and Iyalode Streets at Ajegunle were engaging themselves in a free-for-all.
According to him, suspected cultists damaged six commercial vehicles at Boundary Roundabout during the clashes.
Police arrests 22 suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom
“Based on the report, teams of policemen mobilised to the scene and dislodged the suspects, many of who fled the scene.
“Police operatives, however, combed the area and arrested two of the hoodlums in their hideouts.
“One other suspect, a 25-year-old, who was seriously injured during the clash, was rescued and rushed to the hospital where he later died,’’ the spokesman added.
He assured that normalcy had been restored to the affected areas while foot and vehicular patrols had been deployed to forestall any further threat to law and order.
