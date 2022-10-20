Suspected cultists gun down two members of disbanded security outfit in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has disclosed that two men believed to be members of a disbanded vigilante group called OSPAC in the Ompovan Ibaa, Emouha Local Government Area of the state, have been killed by suspected cultists.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the members of the disbanded local security outfit were ambushed at a narrow path in the community before they lost their lives to the unknown assailants.

READ ALSO:Rivers Police arrest three for allegedly beheading 9-yr-old boy for money ritual

The spokesperson of the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident on Thursday in Port Harcourt, assured that an investigation has been kicked off to get to the root of the crime that has caused pandemonium in the whole community.

While saying that the officers of the police department close to the area have been drafted to the community to forestall further breach, the police boss called on the residents to report suspicious movements and figures to the nearest station.

She said: “We are aware of the incident and investigation is ongoing to find out what really happened and to apprehend the suspects.

“For now our men are in the community and normalcy has been restored.”

By Mohammed Taoheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now