Suspected cultists kill 4 in Benue beer parlour

Suspected cultists on Sunday night killed four persons at a beer parlour in Makurdi, the state capital.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi.

She said many people sustained injuries in the incident.

Anene said: “The suspected cult attack at Akpehe is confirmed, and investigation has commenced.

“Four persons were confirmed dead while others are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.”

She warned criminals in the state to desist from crimes or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.

