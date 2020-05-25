Suspected cultists kill leader of a rival group in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said on Monday a suspected leader of the Aiye confraternity in Oworonshoki area of the state, Waidi, a.k.a “Obasanjo” was shot dead by members of a rival cult group in the area at the weekend.

Two other persons including a nursing mother were also shot dead in the incident.

The command spokesman, Bala Elkana, who disclosed this to journalists, said two persons —Sunday Moses and Stephen Jacob —had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said: “A manhunt has been launched for five persons —Elba, Elebe, Ayomide, Demola, and Elsi, who were fingered in the killing.

“The area is calm as a patrol team led by the Area H Commander is still patrolling there.”

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was driving home at 8.30 p.m., on Sunday when members of a rival cult group trailed him to a church in Ifako-Gbagada area of the state and killed him.

