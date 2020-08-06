Suspected cultists kill man, pregnant wife in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State police command on Thursday confirmed the killing of four persons including a man and his pregnant wife by gunmen in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Yenagoa, said the quartet were killed by suspected cultists in a reprisal attack.

He added that the gunmen invaded the Azikoro village, Yenagoa local government area of the state on Wednesday night and carried out the heinous crime.

The hoodlums also attacked a church, set some buildings ablaze, and vandalised some vehicles.

Butswat said the command had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the act.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, had visited the scene of the incident.

The statement read: “On 5th August 2020, at 2300hours, armed suspected cultists stormed the ‘Lion of Judah Church,’ Azikoro village, Yenagoa local government area, Bayelsa State, shot dead four church members namely; Alfred Marcus ‘m’ 30 years, Imomotimi surname unknown 25 years Gabriel Ejimofor ‘m’ 45 years and Uchechukwu Ejimofor ‘f’ 38 years and set ablaze a nearby building, damaged a vehicle and the church properties.

“Operatives of operation Puff Adder had earlier traced the hideouts of the cultists in the bush, dislodged them, and burnt their camp. It is believed that this is a reprisal attack by the suspected cultists.

“Meanwhile two suspects have been arrested and are cooperating with the police in their investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, has visited the scene, reassured members of the community of adequate police protection and ordered for full investigation to unravel the motive for this dastardly attack.”

