Suspected cultists kill one in Rivers community

Suspected cultists have killed a young man identified as Saro Godwin in Duburo community in Khana local government area of Rivers State.

Residents of the community told journalists that the gang members invaded the community in a commando-style on Wednesday night and started shooting sporadically.

They added that the killing may be the outcome of supremacy battle among various cult groups in the community.

The Chairman of Doburo Community Development Committee, Vincent Gbosi, who confirmed the incident, said the gang members came into the community through nearby farmland.

He said: “Some boys came into the community through nearby farmland and opened fire on the victim while he was relaxing with his friends. The incident happened at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Navy hands over 42 suspected cultists to Cross River govt

“Our concern is how peace be restored in the community. People are living in fear and we don’t need that. As I speak now, we are making preparation to bury the deceased. We need peace in this community.

“We officially lodged a complaint to the police at Bori Divisional Headquarters immediately after the incident, and they mobilized to our community.”

However, the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who also confirmed the incident, said peace has been restored in the area.

“I can confirm the incidents in Khana. But I don’t have much information on what happened. But our men have been sent there to restore peace.”

Join the conversation

Opinions