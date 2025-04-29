Suspected cultists kill UBTH physiotherapist

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Friday stormed the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and killed a physiotherapist simply identified as Alex.

An eyewitness told journalists on Tuesday that the gunmen shot the health worker while on duty in the hospital.

According to him, the attack forced patients and staff to scamper for safety.

The UBTH Public Relations Officer, Joshua Uwaila, confirmed the incident.

He said the hospital had alerted security agencies and was awaiting the results of the investigation.

Uwaila said: “A physiotherapist with UBTH was shot dead on Friday. The matter has been reported to the security agencies.”

