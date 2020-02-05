Suspected drug addict stabs parents to death in Lagos

Pandemonium broke out on Tuesday evening in Afeez Gbadamosi Street, Ejigbo, Lagos, after a young man simply identified as Micheal allegedly stabbed his parents, Barr. Clement and Mrs. Toyin Okhide, to death in their apartment.

However, his sister, Mary, is lying critically ill at the hospital.

Policemen who arrived at the scene a few minutes after the incident found the suspect’s father in a pool of his blood in the kitchen with his wife lifeless in a locked-up room upstairs.

The sister, who was also stabbed in the stomach and hand, was rushed to the hospital where doctors are fighting to save her life.

The 23- year- old who is currently on the run was said to be a suspected drug addict and university dropout, who had been a thorn in the flesh of his parents.

A resident of the area, Osemodiamen, said Michael was seen leaving the compound with a short immediately he carried out the heinous act.

He said: “We saw him rush out of his father’s house in a boxer short and wondered why he was dressed so casually. As he walked past us, he did not look at our direction. We suspected he could be up to something because he was walking briskly but we never suspected it had to do with the death of his parents.

“We gathered that he attacked his mother first, inside her bedroom with a knife. As his father rushed out of his room to know what the shout was all about, he bumped into Michael who also stabbed him. Those who got there first were alerted by Mary’s scream.”

Other residents confirmed the late lawyer was a no-nonsense man and had repeatedly clashed with his son over his use of hard drugs.

Some also suspected the homicide was caused by the son’s insatiable desire for illicit drugs at all cost, but the police had dismissed the claims, saying the matter is still under investigation.

