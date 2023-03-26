Suspected drug dealer, Nwachukwu, arrested with cocaine hidden in slippers enroute Vietnam

A notorious drug dealer, Molokwu Nwachukwu, has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos in his attempt to allegedly smuggle cocaine to Vietnam.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect allegedly concealed 36 parcels of cocaine in different parts of his check-in bags, hand luggage and others.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested at the screening point of the MMIA Terminal 2 while attempting to board his flight to Vietnam on Wednesday 22nd March.

The statement reads: “A total of thirty-six parcels of whitish powdery substance that tested positive to Cocaine with a gross weight of 1.00 kilogram were recovered from the handles of his bags and soles of two pairs of slippers in his luggage.

“The suspect claims he travels frequently to China, Dubai, Pakistan and Vietnam, from where he imports baby wears he distributes from his Onitsha, Anambra state base.

“Follow up operations led to the arrest of three more suspects linked to the consignment at Oyingbo market, Yaba, Lagos. They include: Ifeanyi Onu; Simon Nwuzor and Omini ThankGod Peter. The meth consignment was molded into 25 bars of local black soup called Dudu Osun and packaged in a carton for export to Brazil.”

