Suspected drug lord nabbed over alleged murder of 4 NDLEA officials

A suspected drug merchant has been nabbed by men of the Ondo State Command of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over his alleged link with the murder of four of its officials.

The arrest of the suspect was confirmed by Haruna Gagara, the State Commander of the anti-drug agency who however did not disclose the name of the alleged drug merchant.

Gagara who revealed this on Tuesday at the end of the command’s one-week operation codenamed ‘Thunderstrike IV’ carried out towards ridding the state of illicit drugs, said that the arrest was a big catch towards apprehending others connected with the incident.

He further disclosed that during the operation to arrest the drug merchant, a total of 14.3 tons of Indian hemp farms were destroyed in six camps raided by his men while eight locally made guns and several rounds of cartridges were seized during operations.

Recall that NDLEA was thrown into mourning in February 2019 when four of its officials attached to its Ifon Division were killed during an attack at a checkpoint within Ikaro/Sabo axis via the Benin/Owo highway in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

