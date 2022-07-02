Metro
Suspected electric cable thief electrocuted in Abia
A suspected electric cable thief was electrocuted on Friday at Amoji-Ukwu Village, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.
A resident of the village, Chinenye Agomuo, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said an explosion occurred when the suspect cut the cables connected to a transformer in the community.
He said: “At about 4:00 a.m. on Friday morning, we heard an explosion suspected to be from a transformer.
“After the explosion, I got phone calls from my brother living near the transformer and asked me to come to the scene.
“He said that someone climbed the transformer and was electrocuted.
“When we reached there, we saw a young man.
“He had climbed up to cut the armoured cables but unfortunately the electric current killed him.”
The spokesman for the state police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who also confirmed the incident, said the suspect was electrocuted while cutting two cables linked to a transformer connecting the village.
He said the deceased’s remains had been deposited at a mortuary in the area.
