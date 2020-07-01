Suspected fake lawyer arrested in Ogun for allegedly duping client of N.3m

A self-acclaimed lawyer, Elijah Ojo, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly duping a client into parting with N300,000.

According to the police Ojo allegedly collected the money from a client to perfect her bail condition, but bolted afterwards.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

According to Oyeyemi, Ojo was arrested on Sunday for parading himself as a legal practitioner and swindling several people out of huge sums of money.

The PPRO added that the suspect was arrested following a petition written to the Divisional Police Officer, Ajuwon, by a legal practitioner.

Oyeyemi further disclosed that the petitioner reported the suspect for parading himself as a lawyer and extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The petitioner, Oyeyemi said, further told the police that the suspect had never been to the Law School and therefore was not qualified to be addressed as a lawyer.

“Upon the petition, the DPO, Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, and his team of detectives embarked on a painstaking intelligence investigation about the self-acclaimed lawyer.

“In the process of their investigation, they came across a woman, who was charged to court for an offence, but was defrauded by the suspect, who collected N300,000 from her to perfect her bail condition, but never showed up in court.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested after much evidence had been gathered against him.

“On interrogation, he confessed that though he gained admission to study Law at the Ekiti State University, he did not finish the course and did not attend the Law School”, the PPRO said.

He further revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

