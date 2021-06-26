Suspected gunmen allegedly kidnap Ekiti traditional ruler, spare wife

The Commander of the Ekiti State Security Network, code-named Amotekun, Brigadier-General Joe Komolafe, on Saturday, confirmed the kidnap of another traditional ruler, Oba Benjamin Oso, the Eleda of Eda Ile, in Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler was returning from farm with his wife on Friday evening when he was kidnapped, but his wife was spared.

According to Komolafe, all the security outfits in Ekiti, including police, soldiers, Amotekun corps, local hunters and Vigilance groups were already in the forest searching for the Oba

The Police Public Relations Officer Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the command was still studying the reports.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 65-year-old man for alleged rape of stepmother in Ekiti

He said they will officially react to it once issues about the kidnapped are verified.

Meanwhile, a source told journalists in Ado Ekiti that: “The two would have been kidnapped but the monarch begged the bandits to free his wife, which they agreed with.”

The incident made him to become the third traditional ruler to be kidnapped in less than three months.

Join the conversation

Opinions