Suspected gunmen strike in Abuja, abduct former lawmaker, others from Zuba hotel

The current insecurity across the country rages, as suspected gunmen launched an attack on a hotel at the Zuba axis of the Federal Capital Territory.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the operation by the gunmen on Thursday culminated in the kidnap of Hon. Friday Sani Makama, Prince Frederick Adejoh and others yet-to-be identified from their Hilltop Hotel lodge.

Makama was a former lawmaker in the Kogi State House of Assembly, who recently defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while Prince Adejoh is the Oma Onu Aya of Igala land.

According to eyewitnesses accounts, the armed men shot sporadically into the air, causing security guards to scamper for safety before whisking away the guests and owner of the hotel.

In the wake of the incident, the management of the hotel lodged a report with the FCT Police Command.

This was confirmed by the Police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, who noted that the Command has launched a manhunt for the abductors.

According to her: “The Command has launched a strategic operation to rescue the victims unhurt.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

