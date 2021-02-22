Suspected herder attacks farmer, son, in ex-President Jonathan’s community | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Suspected herder attacks farmer, son, in ex-President Jonathan’s community
A farmer and his son are battling for their lives at the emergency ward of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, in Bayelsa State, after a suspected herder attacked them in their farm located in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s community, Otuoke, in Ogbia local government area of the state.
The victims, Goodhead Nation and his 18-year-old son, Samuel Nation, were reportedly attacked on Saturday by the herdsman who accused them of stealing his cow.
The unidentified herder was said to have inflicted severe cuts on Samuel’s head and hands while the father was injured in the hand and head as well.
Narrating the incident on his hospital bed, Goodhead said they were attacked in the evening while they were working on their palm farm.
He said the herder came through the back entrance of his farm and accused them of stealing his cow.
Read also: Protesters storm Edo govt house with corpse of victim from herdsmen attack
“We told him we did not know anything about his missing cow. I asked him to look at us whether we looked like people who could kill a cow. He appeared adamant. After some seconds, he attacked me with his big stick.
“He later brought out his machete and chased my son. We later discovered my son by the riverside with heavy machete cuts on the head, waist and hand. “
A spokesman for the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Ebilade Ekerefe, who visited the victims at the hospital, expressed sadness over the incident, warning that he believed the incident was an isolated one.
“Let me say, this is not the first time the herdsmen’s incident has happened. But this is one incident too many. Considering the mood of the country, the Ijaw youths will not carry out reprisals. We believe it is an isolated attack. We do not want to believe that the attack was planned.”
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the police have launched a manhunt for the herder just as investigation into the incident has begun.
