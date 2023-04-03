Metro
Suspected herdsmen attack Benue church, kill worshipper, abduct Pastor, others
Armed gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Sunday, invaded and attacked the Christians Pentecostal Church located at Akenawe, Tswarev in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State where a worshipper was killed while a pastor of the church and four worshippers were abducted.
President of the Gaambe-Tiev Youth Association (GYA), Dr. Hemen Terkimbi, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday morning, said five worshippers sustained injuries in the attack while four worshippers including the Resident Pastor, Rev. Gwadue Kwaghtyo, were abducted.
“The invaders who were Fulani herdsmen, stormed the church when a healing service was being conducted by the Resident Pastor, Rev. Gwadue Kwaghtyo.
“Among those that sustained severe injuries was the Acting Kindered Head of Akemkpa, Zaki Tyokase Ingyutu who was wounded on the head. They are currently recieving treatment at different hospitals in Ugba and Anyii.
“The attackers also injured several of the victims, among them the traditional ruler of the community, Zaki Tyokase Ingyutu.
READ ALSO:Again, herdsmen attack Benue community, kill five
“It is unfortunate that innocent and defenseless worshippers could be attacked on a Palm Sunday while worshipping God,” Terkimbi said.
Also confirming the incident on Monday, Chairman of the Council, Mrs. Salome Tor said she has been informed of the attack.
“From the information we gathered, the attack happened very early in the morning at a church in one of the wards where our people were praying when they were surrounded by Fulanis.
“They killed one boy and butchered some others. Some of them are in the hospital already. They also took away some of the victims.
“The matter has been reported to the Police.”
