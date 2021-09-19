Suspected herdsmen attack Benue community, behead two, kidnap one

Heavily armed gunmen suspected to be marauding herdsmen have again attacked the Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, beheading two residents and abducting one.

A resident of the community who confided in Ripples Nigeria on Sunday on the condition of anonymity, said the gunmen invaded the area on Saturday night and carried out the unprovoked attacks.

“The herdsmen attacked our community on Saturday night. They came in their large number, shooting sporadically into the air.

“They butchered two people and kidnapped one person. Several people were also injured as they scampered for safety,” he said.

Another resident who gave his name as Ameh, said the invasion of the gun men had triggered tension in the community and the youths might resort to retaliatory attacks.

“We know these herdsmen and some of them have lived in our community for years, so for them to attack us shows they are looking for our trouble.

“They are creating tension and we have been trying to calm down our youths who might resort to retaliation if the government and security agencies do not put a stop to these attacks,” Ameh said.

When Ripples Nigeria contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene, she, however, refused to deny or confirm the incident, saying though the Command heard the rumours, it had not been officially reported.

