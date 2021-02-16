Latest
Suspected herdsmen attack Plateau communities, kill four, burn houses
Residents of two communities in Bassa local government area of Plateau State have been forced to flee the areas after suspected herdsmen invaded the villages on Sunday, killing four youths, burning houses and destroying property worth millions of naira.
A statement released on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Davidson Malison, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, narrated how the heavily armed herdsmen invaded and attacked the communities.
“Irigwe nation has, again, been thrown into a state of grief, dolefulness and heart-brokeness following the unwarranted killing of four of her gallant, able and agile men by the Fulani herdsmen on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at two villages of Kwall district, Bassa local government area of Plateau State.
“Four youths, all from Rikwe-Chongu village, were ambushed along Ri-Bakwa axis near Kpachudu and three were killed instantly while one sustained gunshot injuries. The other one was from Zirshe (Ntireku) who was ambushed and killed instantly.
“The leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) is saddened, dejected and crestfallen by this development as this callous act does not only portray sheer wickedness but total inhumanity to human against the Rigwe people.
“We therefore want to state in the strongest terms that this has to stop as our decision to be peace loving people should not be taken as an act of cowardice and pusillanimous.
“In the same vein, we want to call with a high tone on the authorities saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property to step up efforts in ensuring that the needful is done in terms of apprehending the culprits and absolute justice served so as to put an end to all manners of destruction of lives and property within Rigwe nation.
“We therefore want to use this same medium to commiserate with the immediate families and the entire nation over the loss of our brothers; may God comfort us all even as we pray for the repose of their souls. May the perpetrators experience unrest courtesy the disturbance by the innocent bloods spilled.
“Though, the situation is grievous and onerous, but we call on our people to continue to remain law-abiding as we are known for, and also maintain ceaseless vigil, security consciousness and surveillance so as to forestall a reoccurrence of this dastardly act.
“Names of four people killed;
1. Ezekiel Maja – 29-years-old
2. Emmanuel Agaba – 39-years-old
3. Moses Daburu – 26-years-old
4. Kefas Bulus David – 31-years-old
42-years-old Bitrus Ezeh sustained gunshot injury and has been hospitalized at Enos Hospital, Miango.
“Several houses and food grains worth millions of naira were also burnt down at Zirshe village. Rigwe Nation is our land and no amount of evil forces can compel us to relinquish it to the enemies. We are known for resilience and so we shall remain till the end of age.”
D’Tigers look to continue unbeaten run as Afrobasket qualifiers resume
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers are set to file out on Wednesday in a FIBA Afrobasket qualifier against South Sudan in Monastir, Tunisia.
The Nigerian team, which grabbed three wins at the previous window over South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali in group D, will be looking to continue their unbeaten run.
In their quest to book a ticket to the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship to be hosted in Rwanda, D’Tigers are ready to pick up from where they started, according to substantive coach, Mfon Udofia.
“We don’t just want to qualify, we want to qualify in style as well as ensure that we are on track for the 2020 Olympic Games preparation,” said Udofia, who is standing in for Coach Mike Brown and Alex Nwora.
“The importance of playing well and continuing our winning tradition cannot be overemphasized. Since we opened camp on Sunday, we have been perfecting our game plans while in close touch with our senior coaches who are unavoidably absent.”
Nigeria will face their South Sudan counterparts by 5:00p.m West Africa time.
Recall that in the first meeting between both teams, D’Tigers were the better side with Ike Iroegbu leading the offensive with 13pts, 8 assists, 7 rebs and a steal while Caleb Agada scored 16pts and 2 assists.
D’Tigers, who narrowly lost to host-Tunisia at the finals of the 2017 edition of Afrobasket finals, are hoping to qualify and go on to win their second ever Afrobasket title.
Djokovic fights back to beat Zverev, through to Australian Open semis
Defending champion, Novak Djokovic has zoomed into the semifinal of the Australian Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in a pulsating encounter.
Djokovic, who has been playing with an injury in the Melbourne event, came from behind to win 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 6-4 7-6 (8-6) over the German sixth seed.
The Serb World number one will now face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who beat an injured Grigor Dimitrov, on Thursday.
Karatsev, ranked 114th in the world, is the first man in the Open era to reach the last four on his Grand Slam debut.
Tonto Dikeh speaks on ex-husband’s marriage to PA, Rosy Meurer
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has finally reacted to the news of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill getting married to his personal assistant, Rosy Meurer.
Tonto Dikeh who ended her marriage with Churchill in 2017 explained in a post that she refuses to be livid at the news. Instead, she admonished her followers to remain positive and keep living their best life.
Tonto left this comment on her social media platform, Instagram.
The actress maintained that she is happy with her life, regardless of the negative events that are ongoing around her. The Port Harcourt-born actress stated that she wished she learnt a couple of things earlier in her life.
Here is what Tonto stated on social media;
“It’s okay for you to be angry about what happened to you, just don’t let your anger make you like the one who broke you.
Stay true to yourself.”
A lot of things I wish I knew earlier but it’s never too late to learn🌹”
Churchill had revealed on Monday that he has married Rosy Meurer. He called her ‘Mrs Churchill’ in an Instagram post celebrating her.
