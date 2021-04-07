Suspected herdsmen attack three female farmers for resisting rape in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

About six suspected herdsmen have brutally attacked three female farmers with machetes, in a farmland at Irele-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, comes exactly a month after two farmers were shot dead by suspected herdsmen at Isaba-Ekiti, in the same local government area.

According to reports, the women who sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack were taken to the General Hospital, Ikole Ekiti for treatment.

A source said the herders demanded money from the victims, but became infuriated after the women failed to give them the money they asked for and resisted attempts to rape them.

“But the trouble with the women was compounded by the fact that they did not have money on them except N200. This annoyed the invaders.

“Although the herdsmen collected the money, they attempted to rape the women. It was the refusal of the women to let them have their way that led to the attack on them before the attackers disappeared into the bush,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attack on the three women, saying investigations had begun, in a bid to arrest the perpetrators.

Abutu said, “Yes, we got the report this morning that three persons were attacked and I can tell you that they are responding to treatment in the hospital. We have commenced investigation into the attack and the criminals will soon be arrested.”

He urged residents of the community to remain calm and support the police with relevant and accurate information that would help in arresting the attackers who perpetrated the dastardly act.

