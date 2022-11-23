Suspected herdsmen invade Enugu community, kill 10, raze houses

Ten persons have been reportedly killed in Agu-Amede community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The marauding attackers were also said to have ransacked the community and set houses on fire.

The incident which took place on Monday also left many injured.

A community leader, Augustine Odoh, who confirmed the attack to journalists, explained that it happened on Monday around 1pm.

READ ALSO:Army, police kill 2 suspected assailants of ex-Enugu commissioner

“They (herdsmen) invaded first on Saturday, killing two people. Today (Monday), they invaded the community again and killed eight people including our women and children. About 25 of them were wounded. They are in the hospital; we don’t know how many people are going to survive,” he said.

Lamenting the incessant attack by herdsmen, Odo claimed that in all the attacks, no government security agency came to their aid.

His words: “Our people cannot confront them with bare hands. They came in their numbers with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, shooting and destroying houses for hours unchallenged.

“The government will only deploy soldiers in communities in other South East states to hound and kill members of pro-Biafra groups especially the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, but same soldiers cannot be deployed to our communities to stop herdsmen and terrorists attacks.”

Efforts to get reaction from the Enugu State Police Command were not successful as the spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, did not take his calls.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now