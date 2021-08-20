Suspected herdsmen kidnap two Abia varsity lecturers, others

Two lecturers of the Abia State University, Uturu, and others were robbed and kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen along Uturu – Isuikwuato Road on Thursday evening.

The Chairperson of the school’s Academic Staff Union of Universities, V U. Nkemdirim, confirmed the incident, saying it took place at about 6.00 pm.

According to him, the lecturers involved are Rev. Prof. S.O Eze of the Department of Industrial Chemistry and a Methodist minister, and Christain Afulike of the Department of Mass Communication, who were travelling in their different cars.

According to Nkemdirim, the two lecturers ran into the suspected Fulani herdsmen when robbing vehicles.

“After the robbery, the herdsmen took the two lecturers and some others away.

“As of now, they are yet to be seen. However, the Camry belonging to Christian Afulike has been seen with his phone inside the vehicle,” Nkemdirim said.

Also, the ASUU boss said the families of the lecturers have confirmed the incident, and the University management has been involved in the matter, noting that ASUU national body and necessary security agencies have been contacted.

Also, a lecturer and some students of the Department of Mass Communication of the institution confirmed the development to Ripples Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the police were yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.

