Suspected herdsmen kill 11 in fresh Benue attack

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the early hours of Tuesday killed 11 people in Afia community, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

They also injured several others in the attack. The latest incident one week after the herdsmen killed 56 people in two LGAs in the state.

The Ter Ukum, Chief Iyorkyaa Kaave, confirmed the incident at a security council meeting in Makurdi.

He decried the loss of lives and property in the area.

The monarch said: “As I speak to you, these attacks began on Thursday in Logo and by Good Friday had spread to several communities in Ukum. We are still counting the dead, recovering more corpses and many of our people remain missing.

“These people are different from the Fulani we knew and lived peacefully with in the 1970s and 1980s. Back then, they would come during the dry season with their families and cattle.

” But what we are witnessing now are armed men with AK-47s, attacking our people in their sleep, and returning to occupy their homes.”

